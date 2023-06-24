Spotlight on Ukraine for Fredericton's 15th Cultural Expressions Fest

Fredericton's Cultural Expressions Festival celebrated 15 years on Saturday with a strong focus on the city's Ukrainian community.

The festival went with the theme "Stand Together. United and Resilient" to show support for Ukraine, which has been under attack for more than a year.

"The Ukrainian community is … growing and … they are strong and resilient so we wanted to feature their beautiful culture," said Haruka Kudo, spokesperson for the Multicultural Association of Fredericton.

Oksana Tesla, who has lived in Fredericton since 2017, said it wasn't hard to convince other cultural groups to give her home country a place of honour.

"I usually sit on the committee and we together decide which country can be a featured country," said Tesla.

"This year everyone asked if [Ukraine] could be a featured country."

'Keep supporting'

It's been 15 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, which prompted one of the largest refugee migrations in recent memory.

According to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship, 234,542 Ukrainian citizens and returning Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin entered Canada between January 2022 and June 2023.

While the ongoing war in Ukraine has taken shifting prominence in Canadian headlines, Tesla said it's important to recognize that the conflict continues and Ukraine still needs help.

"I've heard some people ask me, 'Is it over? Is it OK?' It's not," said Tesla.

"Keep supporting, and supporting through very right channels."

'Brings everyone together'

While Ukraine took centre stage, it was far from the only culture on display at the festival.

Booths and performances by dozens of cultural groups, including Filipino, Afghan, Bangladeshi and Lebanese people, filled Fredericton's Capital Exhibit Centre.

Kudo said the festival promotes a sense of community.

"Regardless of our different culture or language or beliefs, the festival really brings everyone together," said Kudo.

The festival will continue until 7 p.m. Saturday.