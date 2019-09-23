Crystal meth use a 'crisis among the most marginalized,' Saint John group says

A harm reduction group in Saint John is adding its voice to a growing call for more addiction treatment beds and changes to provincial drug coverage policies to deal with the increase in crystal meth use in New Brunswick.

"This is a crisis among the most marginalized in our community," said Julie Dingwell of Avenue B Harm Reduction, formerly known as AIDS Saint John.

She works daily with people who are addicted to drugs and said something needs to be done to help the increasing number of people who are using the powerful stimulant, crystal meth.

Saint John police recently released statistics pointing to a 66 per cent increase in crystal meth related calls already this year, compared to all of 2018.

Dingwell said she first noticed the drug because of the bizarre behaviour it causes.

"I'd see people sort of twirling and dancing in the middle of the street. It's a very crazy drug for us to be trying to deal with."

Users can act very unpredictably, said Dingwell, especially if they are using a mixture of other drugs, such as crack cocaine or opiates.

'White card' critical for those trying to recover

In New Brunswick, people who live in poverty can qualify for a "white card," which covers the cost of their prescription drugs.

Dingwell is calling on the province to ensure people keep their white cards even when they lose their place of residence.

Fredericton MLA and Green Party Leader David Coon and addictions specialist Dr. Heather Logan have also identified consistent access to prescription drug coverage as something that must improve to help people recover from addiction.

Dingwell said that without it, people don't have access to mental health medications or drug replacement medications that can help to keep them stable.

"Then we can't get them any treatment at all," she said.

"Somehow we have to make it so that people can keep that health card."

More long-term treatment needed

People who have been using crystal meth and opioids often require prescriptions for methadone or anti-psychotic drugs, she said.

Dingwell said organizations like hers are dealing with a general lack of resources and support.

"We are all day long trying to find people places to live and access to treatment. There's wait lists at all the methadone clinics."

Dingwell said the scale of the problem requires everyone to "step up to the plate," including government.

She's calling for a "huge" increase in the number of long-term addiction treatment beds.

That would be much less expensive than hospitalization for some of the other serious side-effects, she suggested.

"We've got people with terrible infections," said Dingwell. These are a result of users picking at sores or at crystals that can come through their skin.

"It only gets worse the longer that we wait to deal with it."

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard and Health Minister Ted Flemming have declined to be interviewed about any plans the province has for improving services for people addicted to crystal meth. (CBC)

CBC News has requested interviews with Health Minister Ted Flemming and Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Both were unavailable to discuss whether their respective departments are looking at any policy changes that might improve services for people trying to recover from addiction.