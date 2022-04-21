1st cruise ship set for Saint John under U.S. COVID-19 investigation

The first cruise ship set to dock in Saint John in more than two years because of the pandemic is under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of COVID-19 cases on board.

Seven Seas Navigator, due to arrive on April 28, is listed at the "orange" level on the CDC's cruise ship status dashboard, which means at least 0.3 per cent of passengers or crew have suspected or confirmed cases.

"CDC has started an investigation and [the] ship remains under observation," the website states.

The cruise ship operator, Regent Seven Seas, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Port Saint John spokesperson Paula Copeland said the CDC investigation does not prevent the vessel from continuing on to Saint John.

The decision to deny access to a Canadian port authority because of a communicable disease on board a vessel is at the discretion of the Public Health Agency of Canada quarantine officer, she said.

The Seven Seas Navigator has a passenger capacity of 490, and the CDC lists the ship's vaccination status as "highly vaccinated."

There are currently 115 passengers and 374 crew on board, according to Copeland.

"So on this ship [two] positive cases qualifies this as an orange level," she said in an emailed statement.

Any suspected or confirmed cases would be isolating, she added.

"Also the vessel is still more than a week away from Saint John and has other port calls along its journey where passengers could disembark or embark."

What does investigation involve?

As part of its investigation, the CDC will obtain additional information from the cruise ship, such as case exposure histories, details about close contacts, proportion of travellers on board who are vaccinated against COVID-19, and the ship's medical capacities, according to the website.

"If warranted, CDC inspectors can conduct in-person inspections to verify that all public health interventions are being implemented as recommended to control onboard transmission."

In addition, CDC may, among other things:

Test all passengers mid-voyage, and/or prior to the end of the voyage, regardless of the passengers' vaccination status.

Increase the frequency of routine screening testing of crew.

Require mask use by all passengers and crew indoors and in crowded outdoor areas.

All cruise ship passengers and crew must be be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under Transport Canada rules announced in March for the 2022 season.

Passengers must also take a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before they board or take an antigen test within one day of boarding.

The same rule applies to passengers disembarking from a cruise ship in Canada.

Cruise ship operators must inspect proof of vaccination and pre-boarding test results, test suspected cases, isolate positive cases and test close contacts of positive cases.