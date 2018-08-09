$12K fine for illegal possession of Crown wood

Gérald Thériault of Sainte-Anne de Madawaska has been fined $12,000 for the illegal possession of timber from Crown land.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge, which was laid after an investigation in December 2016.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said Thériault's fine amount was high because the timber he possessed was ​​for the purpose of "commercialization for financial gain."

While the minimum fine is $1,000 for possession of wood from Crown land, it increases if the possession is linked to commercialization for financial gain. The minimum fine in such cases is $10,000.

The department said similar fines have been issued on five other occasions over the last few years.

People with information about the theft of Crown timber can call Crime Stoppers.