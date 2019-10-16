Crown objects to release of Upper Coverdale man charged with murder

An Upper Coverdale man charged with first degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Evan Straight will be held in jail until his next court appearance.

Donald Kyle, 51, made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Wednesday.

He stood as Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman read the charge out loud.

Duty counsel Lise Landry told the court Kyle has applied for legal aid to retain a lawyer, and wanted to put the matter off for two weeks.

Crown Prosecutor Annie St.-Jacques objected to Kyle's release.

Several rows were filled with people in the courtroom, but no one wanted to speak to reporters after the court appearance.

Southeast District RCMP were called to Osprey Road at around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 after police received a report of someone causing a disturbance.

Evan Straight, 19, died in hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound at a house on Osprey Drive in Upper Coverdale on Oct. 13. ((Facebook/Evan Straight))

When police arrived, they found Evan Straight, also of Upper Coverdale, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The RCMP originally said Straight died at the scene, but sent out a corrected news release saying he was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP Sgt. Jullie Rogers-Marsh told CBC News Kyle and Straight knew each other, but wouldn't elaborate.

The obituary for Evan Straight lists Donald Kyle as the partner of Straight's mother, Tanya Wilson.

Straight's obituary says he loved nature and the outdoors, as well as playing soccer and hockey, and fixing and exploring on his three-wheeler and dirt bikes.

Donald Kyle will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct.30.