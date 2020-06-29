Crown land reopens for industrial, recreational use
Provincial fire level at green with seven fires burning under control
Crown land is now open for activities after damper weather and cooler temperatures move into the province.
The province put restrictions on the use of Crown land earlier this month as days of high temperatures and little rain made forests tinder dry.
The lifting of restrictions means that industrial and recreational activities are allowed on Crown land again.
But the province continued to urge caution and said setting off fireworks is still forbidden in the province because forests are still dry.
The province also said this has been a particularly bad year for forest fires, with 290 fires so far, 1,161 hectares of forest burned to date. On average over the past 10 years, the province has seen 158 fires and 197 hectares burn by this point in the year.
Seven fires are now burning but all are under control.
The fire index for the entire province is now at green, which allows burning anytime during the day.
