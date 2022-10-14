There's an end in sight for 20-year-long Highway 185 project linking N.B. to Quebec

Twenty years after a crash killed five young people from Edmundston, the end of the Highway 185 project is finally in sight.

The Quebec Ministry of Transport said work on Route 185, which connects Quebec to New Brunswick, is entering the home stretch, with a projected end date in 2025.

If construction continues on schedule, the $1.7-billion project will have taken 23 years.

The 101-kilometre highway begins in Rivière-du-Loup, Que., and ends at the New Brunswick border. The three-stage improvement project aims to make it a 94-kilometre four-lane highway. The first phase began in 2002 and ended in 2013, the second phase was completed in 2015.

The final phase began in 2019.

The last portion to be transformed runs from Saint-Antonin to Saint Louis-du-Ha!-Ha!, connecting Autoroute 20 at Notre-Dame-du-Portage to the New Brunswick border. Work on that section began in 2021.

View of the construction site near Saint-Antonin and Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup from November 2020. (Government of Quebec)

Edmundston Mayor Éric Marquis told Radio-Canada that residents are relieved to have an end date.

He said having a safe road will reassure people that they can travel from Edmundston to Quebec for services and leisure without worrying for their safety.

He said the project was long overdue.

In 2001, five young people from Edmundston died after a crash on the highway.

Marquis said memories of the accident and its effect on the community still linger with him, memories that he'd like to forget.

Paul Bourgoin was close friends with three of the victims. Speaking to Radio-Canada, he said he believes the crash that killed his friends was the straw that broke the camel's back for the residents, who began demanding a safer route.

He said he has to be vigilant every time he has to drive on that highway.

"People die here, often," he told Radio-Canada in French.

The federal government and the Government of Quebec are together spending $1.7 billion on the project.

The Top100 Projects Report ranks the highway project 63 out of Canada's 100 largest infrastructure projects, based on their total costs.