Calais, Maine, feeling loss of Canadian business

Crystal Carrier is holding onto a lot of stuff that belongs to people in New Brunswick.

As manager at ACE Hardware in Calais, Maine, a good part of her business is handling packages destined for pick up by Canadians.

COVID–19 rules now prevent those 4,500 regular customers from crossing the border to retrieve their goods.

"We get calls all the time," said Carrier, "We're telling people we'll hold onto them for you."

The store also did cross-border deliveries of building supplies like windows, doors and metal roofing. That business too is now on hold.





"We're definitely feeling it," she said.



Calais has long been a popular destination for New Brunswickers, who will also slip across the border for lower priced gasoline and groceries.



US Bureau of Transportation records show the number of passenger cars crossing the border at Calais dropped from 106,872 in January to 5,462 in April.



Calais city manager Mike Ellis says all businesses in the community are now permitted to be open.



Some restaurants, he says, were slow to gear up but retailers have been anxious to go.



"We're opening slowly like a lot of rural towns are," said Ellis. "We've been lucky to not have the effect locally here and we're going to try to keep it that way."



Even before the border restrictions, Calais and other communities like Houlton and Madawaska had seen a drop in Canadian business because of the relative strength of the U.S. dollar.



On Thursday, the Canadian dollar was trading at just 73 cents US.



While there have been 100 COVID–19 deaths in Maine, Calais is located in rural Washington County, where there have been only two confirmed cases of the virus.



The state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention now lists both cases as recovered.