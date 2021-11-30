Crosby Molasses and newcomers centre team up to connect immigrants with jobs
Traditional recruitment efforts not effective in reaching Saint John newcomers looking for workk
Jeanette Howley had heard how difficult it could be for some newcomers starting a new life in New Brunswick.
So the vice-president of operations for Crosby Molasses Company, a Saint John-based business, began reaching out to recruitment and settlement organizations to find a solution.
"I was pretty devastated and saddened by what I was hearing, and also a little bit confused as well because I knew we had a constant recruitment effort since the pandemic," said Howley, "So I was wondering where the disconnect was."
Samah El Maghlawy, the head of employment support services at Saint John Newcomers Centre, said it's likely Crosby's isn't alone in the struggle to reach newcomers.
So, when Howley reached out, El Maghlawy knew she could help the company and her clients by setting up tours of the business, helping newcomers with their interviews and resumes, and trying to build an employer-worker relationship.
"I think local businesses are willing to hire newcomers, but maybe they're not advertising the right channels. They're not reaching newcomers," she said, "Newcomers, on the other hand, are not familiar with the local market. They're not doing their networking activities to reach out to that."
Since then, Crosby's has hired three employees with the Saint John Newcomer Centre's help. The company hopes there will be more to come.
"So now that we have that connection or line of communication open, it sort of opened up a whole new pool of potential workers for our company," said James Crosby, president of Crosby's.
As a result of the partnership, Andre Francisco has found work as a production operator with the company.
"I'm not a religious person, but I felt that I was meant to be here," said Francisco, who came to Saint John from Recife, Brazil three months ago with his wife, who's studying at New Brunswick Community College.
"I have this feeling that I'm in the right place at the right time and I feel very confident about that. I never felt that in other places."
Francisco, who worked for almost two decades as part of Recife's mail service, says he hopes this partnership is the start to a fulfilling life in Canada.
"Canada is a very welcoming place, is very organized and a very developed country, so it's really good to be here," said Francisco. "We are hoping to stay here for a long time, and I hope I can grow as a human being and as an employee."
