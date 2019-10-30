Much like its flagship product, the head of Crosby's Molasses says the company's foray into cannabis edibles will be "slow and steady."

James Crosby is also president of EYG Consumables, a subsidiary of Crosby's with plans to incorporate water-soluble cannabis products like CBD and eventually THC into powdered drinks like hot chocolate, iced tea, and fruit juices.

EYG stands for "Eat Your Greens," a reference to cannabis plants.

Crosby is the fifth generation of his family to run the long-standing molasses company, which is one of the oldest businesses in Canada.

Crosby's Molasses was launched in Yarmouth, N.S., and moved to Saint John in 1897. It has been a fixture on what is now Rothesay Avenue in east Saint John since 1911.

Its 'Fancy Molasses' is a well-known brand nationally and internationally.

Earlier this month Health Canada legalized cannabis edibles, extracts, and topicals.



But it will be at least another several weeks before these new products are available to consumers. The federal regulator requires 60 days notice before making a new product available for sale.