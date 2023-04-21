Crime maps back by popular demand, says Fredericton police chief

Fredericton police are bringing back a tool they hope will leave residents more aware of the number and nature of crimes taking place in their neighbourhoods, but one criminologist is doubtful it will have any impact on crime.

The force has recently started posting crime maps on social media. The maps include the number of incidents and where in the city they took place.

Police Chief Martin Gaudet said the maps are back by popular demand.

"Several years ago we were posting crime maps and for a reason or another we stopped," said Gaudet.

Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet said the crime maps are back by popular demand. (CBC)

"During the public engagements that we had several months ago … feedback was that we would love to have them back."

So far, maps detailing the number of catalytic converter thefts, thefts from vehicles and incidents of impaired driving have been posted to the force's Facebook account.

Gaudet said the goal isn't to scare people, or spread a sense of paranoia, but to stress situational awareness in neighbourhoods that have crime.

"I can say as much as I want to lock your doors and bring your car keys inside your house," said Gaudet.

"If you start seeing those types of crimes happening around you, eventually I hope that people will say, 'Well, it looks like we've been lucky, we should probably consider locking our cars.'"

Awareness or optics?

While the goal of the maps would ostensibly be to reduce crime in the city, St. Thomas University criminology professor Jean Sauvageau said he doesn't believe this will be the result.

Sauvageau said posting crime maps to social media isn't a new phenomenon, and it's been done in various jurisdictions without any significant impact on crime.

"I doubt very much that this initiative will have any kind of significant impact on any level of crime rate they want to map," he said.

St. Thomas University criminology professor Jean Sauvageau doesn't think posting crime maps will have a significant impact on crime rates. (Radio-Canada)

Sauvageau said he thinks much of the rationale for the maps can be linked to optics.

He said police forces across the country are being pressured to do something about crime rates that have been rising for several years, and these maps give the police something to point to.

"I can see current police services trying things, or trying things again, which may not exactly have had any significant impact in the past," said Sauvageau.

"They have to appear to be doing something. I cannot blame them in that respect."

More maps?

Gaudet said more maps are on the way, and the force is interested in hearing from residents about what kind of crime maps they would like to see.

That being said, not all crime maps would be released.

"There's some crimes we just wouldn't post," said Gaudet. "We're not going to post intimate partner violent crimes in our community for obvious reasons."

A map showing thefts from motor vehicles during the first quarter of 2023 posted on the Fredericton Police Facebook page. (Fredericton Police/Facebook)

Sauvageau said the success of the program depends on the training officers receive to use these maps correctly, and can be measured by changes in crime rates after their implementation.

He said he hopes the police are transparent and release all the information about the maps and their benefits, but is somewhat skeptical.

"I hope we will have some thorough and independent evaluations of all these initiatives," said Sauvageau.

"I'm afraid that we're going to be told the usual line, 'Oh no, it's working, trust us. But we're not making our evaluations public.'"