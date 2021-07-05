Man pleads not guilty to 37 charges, including attempted murder

An Elsipogtog man facing 37 charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, has pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, Michael Gordon Augustine, 57, entered his plea to the charges that stem from a July 18 altercation, said his lawyer, Gilles Lemieux.

On that day, police allege Augustine physically attacked a woman in his truck. The woman fled and was picked up by a family driving by in an SUV.

Police allege Augustine rammed the SUV multiple times with his truck, sending it rolling off the road, and when the family tried to leave their vehicle, Augustine approached with a chainsaw.

Augustine has chosen to be tried in provincial court with the trial set for April 11-14, Lemieux said.

Along with seven counts of attempted murder, Augustine, of Kent County, is facing seven counts of assault with a vehicle as a weapon, seven counts of assault with a weapon, seven counts of assault causing bodily harm, seven counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, one count of unlawful confinement and one count of resisting arrest.

Augustine was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since.