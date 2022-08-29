Crews search for teenager who fell overboard off Pointe-Sapin
Call went to Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax at 9:45 a.m. Monday
Search and rescue crews are combing the waters off the eastern New Brunswick coast near Pointe-Sapin, trying to find a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a fishing boat.
Lt.-Cmdr Len Hickey, spokesperson for Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax, told CBC News the centre received word of a teen boy who had fallen off a 45-foot fishing vessel Monday morning.
"The vessel was unable to locate the person overboard and that's when they issued the mayday," said Hickey.
The centre has sent two aircraft and three Coast Guard vessels to perform a search for the boy.
Initially the search focused on a 20.5 square kilometre area, but has since expanded to 85.7 square kilometres.
Several agencies are involved in the search, including the RCMP.
About 20 fishermen also helped in the search according to Radio-Canada.
