Crews search for teenager who fell overboard off Pointe-Sapin

Search and rescue crews are combing the waters off the eastern New Brunswick coast near Pointe-Sapin, trying to find a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a fishing boat.

Lt.-Cmdr Len Hickey, spokesperson for Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax, told CBC News the centre received word of a teen boy who had fallen off a 45-foot fishing vessel Monday morning.

"The vessel was unable to locate the person overboard and that's when they issued the mayday," said Hickey.

Crews are searching for a missing teen who fell overboard of Pointe-Sapin, about 50 kilometres southeast of Miramichi. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The centre has sent two aircraft and three Coast Guard vessels to perform a search for the boy.

Initially the search focused on a 20.5 square kilometre area, but has since expanded to 85.7 square kilometres.

Fishermen in Pointe-Sapin joining the search effort for the missing teen. (Sarah Dery/CBC)

Several agencies are involved in the search, including the RCMP.

About 20 fishermen also helped in the search according to Radio-Canada.