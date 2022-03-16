Crews remain on scene of north end Saint John fire

Firefighters and police remain on the scene of a fire in Saint John's north end.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Taylor Avenue in the Crescent Valley neighbourhood at around 8 a.m. Wednesday,

At 10 a.m., smoke was still coming from the site, but the fire appeared to be under control.

The apartment building was under construction, with several features still needing to be completed.

The structure appeared to be heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported from the fire.

There are no buildings immediately adjacent to the fire.