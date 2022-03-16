Crews remain on scene of north end Saint John fire
Firefighters and police remain on scene at a fire in Saint John’s north end.
Building under construction in Crescent Valley neighborhood is heavily damaged
Firefighters and police remain on the scene of a fire in Saint John's north end.
Fire crews were called to the fire on Taylor Avenue in the Crescent Valley neighbourhood at around 8 a.m. Wednesday,
At 10 a.m., smoke was still coming from the site, but the fire appeared to be under control.
The apartment building was under construction, with several features still needing to be completed.
The structure appeared to be heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported from the fire.
There are no buildings immediately adjacent to the fire.
With files from Mia Urquhart
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?