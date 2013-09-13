2 'probable' cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease identified at Moncton Hospital

Two separate cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare degenerative brain disorder, have been identified at the Moncton Hospital, according to Horizon Health Network.

Health authorities sent out a news release Monday night that said two patients with "probable Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease" had undergone cataract surgery at the hospital during the winter.

The disease was discovered after the procedures were done.

Horizon said patients who received the same procedure in the weeks after the two patients with CJD have "no significant risk of contracting the protein from the same medical instruments being used."

CJD is a brain disorder that leads to a fatal form of dementia. The disorder is caused by a protein called prion. Symptoms can include visual disturbances, poor co-ordination, memory loss and behavioural changes.

After discovering the first case of CJD on Jan. 15, Horizon notified 103 patients of the risk by letter. An additional 601 patients were notified on Feb. 14, after the discovery of the second "probable case."

Since the letters were sent out, 43 patients contacted Horizon to learn more about their potential risk, as patients were encouraged to contact Horizon.

Transmission 'nearly impossible'

"Horizon is confident the risk of transmitting CJD from using the same instruments is not significant," the release said.

The health network said it uses modern cleaning and sterilization processes that make transmission "nearly impossible."

Dr. Kenneth Roberts, a Fredericton ophthalmologist and section leader for Eye Doctors of New Brunswick, says more than 8,000 cataract operations are performed in the province each year.

"There have been no reported cases of a patient acquiring CJD from cataract surgery in the medical literature," he said.

In a statement, he said the surgery is performed in hospital operating rooms following the same Canadian operating room protocols for cleaning and sterilization of instruments as for any other surgery.

Ensuring patient safety

Roberts said the group is working alongside Horizon Health to ensure patient safety is maintained for all cataract surgeries performed across the province.

Although risk to other patients is extremely low, Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, applauded Horizon for disclosing information with patients, the Public Health Agency of Canada and New Brunswick's regional public health office.

In the news release, Horizon said the transmission of CJD by surgical instruments has only been documented on seven different occasions around the world.

These cases occurred between 20 and 40 years ago, and none were linked to cataract surgery.

Horizon has disclosed this information to the Public Health Agency of Canada because of CJD.