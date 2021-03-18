Environment the chief suspect in neurological disease found only in N.B.

The unknown neurological disease that first surfaced in the province in 2015 appears to be a new condition found only in New Brunswick and is believed to be linked to environmental causes.

At a Public Health update on COVID-19 on Thursday, the province's chief medical officer of health fielded a number of questions about the mystery disease first reported Wednesday.

In an internal memo obtained by Radio-Canada, sent on March 5 by the office of the chief medical officer of health to the New Brunswick Medical Society and to associations of doctors and nurses, the department highlighted a cluster of 42 cases of a progressive neurological syndrome of unknown origin.

The disease has symptoms similar to those of the rare and fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, but "testing so far has ruled out known prion diseases," the memo stated.

A first case was diagnosed in 2015, according to the memo. Three years later, in 2019, 11 additional cases were discovered, with 24 more cases discovered in 2020 and another six cases in 2021. Five people have died.

On Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell confirmed it is "most likely a new disease," and noted "we haven't seen this anywhere else" in Canada.

The cases have been reported to Health Canada's Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease surveillance system, which determined that the rising number of cases should now be considered a cluster, Russell said.

At that point, Russell said, the March 5 zmemo was sent out to the province's health-care professionals.

Moncton neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero, seen here in a file photo, said it's too early to assume the current cases are of a prion disease, an ultra-rare disease for which there is no effective treatment. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Doctors suspect link to something in environment

According to preliminary data from a research group on the subject, headed by neurologist Alier Marrero of Moncton's Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, the disease is not genetic.

"We don't know yet where this is coming from," but the leading hypothesis so far is that it is environmental, Marrero said in an interview with CBC News on Thursday.

"We believe it is acquired from exposure to something in the environment ... either food, water … toxins."

Over the course of the six years since the disease first appeared in New Brunswick in 2015, case numbers have grown steadily and "clustered" in the Moncton and Acadian Peninsula areas of the province.

"We have seen clustering of cases in some areas and we don't know why," Marrero said.

He also noted that cases are affecting "younger" residents, which he said is a concern.

Symptoms worsen over time

According to the Public Health memo, the median age of the cases is 59 years, although female cases tend to be younger, with an average age of 54. Cases are equally distributed among men and women, the memo said.

The symptoms of the disease are typically not very specific in the initial stages.

"It's usually behavioural changes … for instance, an excess of anxiety, a little bit of irritability, unexplained pains in the limbs, muscle spasms, insomnia," Marrero said.

As the disease progresses, over a course of 18 to 36 months, loss of balance and co-ordination have been observed, and "sometimes patients have abnormal and rapidly progressing brain atrophy."

Not treated as public health threat

However, Marrero and Russell both stopped short of calling the cases a public health threat and advised a clinical approach to any suspected symptoms.

"Fear is usually bad advice because it will paralyze us," Marrero said. "We are working very hard to figure this out, so we can stop it, so we can treat it."

He advised that if anyone suspects they have symptoms of the disease, they should report them to their doctor, who will then refer them to the clinic.

"Some of these symptoms can be provoked by something else and in many cases when we investigate, we find something else," he said.

"For instance the patient could have multiple sclerosis, they could have Alzheimer's disease, or front temporal dementia or some other condition that could be known and treated. So it's important that they get referred and evaluated."

Russell agreed.

"Right now, it's just about awareness, making sure that physicians are watching for neurological symptoms like this so they can refer them to be assessed," she said.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us in terms of trying to determine the cause."