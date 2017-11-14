Man arrested after slamming stolen pickup truck through wall of Fredericton credit union

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after plowing into a credit union in Fredericton Wednesday night with Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been stolen in Moncton.

Platoon Captain Glenn Sullivan of the Fredericton Fire Department said the front half of the truck was "embedded" in the side of the Progressive Credit Union on Hughes Street on the city's north side. The crash damaged some washrooms and a couple of other rooms in the building.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m..

In a news release, Fredericton police said the truck was stolen from Moncton earlier on Wednesday.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the Fulton Heights area of Fredericton shortly after 10 p.m., the release said.

Driver escapes by using 'walking trail'

The driver refused to stop for police, using a local walking trail as "an escape route." As a result, police said they ended their pursuit, over concerns for public safety.

But several minutes later they received a report that the suspect had collided with another vehicle on nearby Cliffe Street, where a male driver sustained minor injuries.

A short time later, the truck crashed into the credit union.

After the driver of the pickup truck was arrested, police said he was transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.