Crash on Highway 7 claims life of 33-year-old Ontario man

A 33-year-old Ontario man is dead after a motor vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Welsford on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was driving the car and was the only occupant.

He was from Ontario but had recently been living in Oromocto, police said.

An officer who saw the car speeding north tried to catch up to the vehicle but lost sight of it, RCMP said.

They said they think the driver wasn't able to make the turn onto Exit 63 and overturned in the ditch.

The man died at the scene.