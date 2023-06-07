Transport truck collides with building off Fredericton roundabout

The Smythe Street side of an uptown roundabout in Fredericton is inaccessible after a tractor-trailer truck collided with a building Wednesday morning.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The entire cab of the truck was inside the Fredericton Animal Hospital, which is one of the businesses in the building at 1012 Prospect St.

The Fredericton Animal Hospital said on social media that no animals or staff members were injured, but they're not sure about the status of the driver.

Police have not said how long traffic will be disrupted or what caused the crash. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

"Our thoughts are with their family, and we sincerely hope they will be OK," the post says. "Due to the extensive damage to the hospital we will be closed until further notice."

Route 8 at the top of Smythe Street is closed because of the crash, the Fredericton Police Force said on social media.

Bishop Drive is accessible from the easbound side.