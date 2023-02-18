1 dead in 3-vehicle collision in Beaubassin East
One person is dead and two are injured after a head-on collision in Beaubassin East early Saturday.
2 others injured in Saturday morning crash
The genders and ages of the victims are unknown.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday when three vehicles collided on Route 15, about 30 kilometres northeast of Moncton.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
With files from Radio-Canada