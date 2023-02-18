Content
New Brunswick

1 dead in 3-vehicle collision in Beaubassin East

One person is dead and two are injured after a head-on collision in Beaubassin East early Saturday.

2 others injured in Saturday morning crash

A close-up picture of an RCMP badge.
The genders and ages of the victims are unknown. (CBC)

A head-on collision in Beaubassin East has killed one person and injured two more.

The genders and ages of the victims are unknown.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday when three vehicles collided on Route 15, about 30 kilometres northeast of Moncton.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

 

With files from Radio-Canada

