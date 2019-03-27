94-year-old man dies in car crash near Tracadie

A 94-year old Losier Settlement man has died in a car crash on Highway 11 near Tracadie.

RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight Thursday night. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado left the highway and hit a steel post before veering into the ditch.

The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Witnesses changing a tire told police they saw the car drive by and crash shortly after, Sgt. Pierre Chiasson said.

"From what we know now, the vehicle, according to them, could have been travelling at a high rate of speed."