19-year-old dies after car crash over long weekend
RCMP say a 19-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a car crash in Lower Greenwich in Kings County over the Labour Day weekend.

RCMP say a 19-year-old man went off the road in Lower Greenwich, about 10 kilometres from Grand Bay-Westfield. (CBC)

RCMP responded to a call around 6:20 a.m. Sunday after a car went off the road in the Kings County community along the St. John River. 

Cpl. Julie Rogers-Marsh said the lone occupant of the car was ejected. He was transported to Saint John Regional Hospital and succumbed to his injuries Monday.

"Alcohol is not believed to be a factor," she said. 

She did not release his name or other details.

