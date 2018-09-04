19-year-old dies after car crash over long weekend

RCMP say a 19-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a car crash in Lower Greenwich over the Labour Day weekend.

RCMP responded to a call around 6:20 a.m. Sunday after a car went off the road in the Kings County community along the St. John River.

Cpl. Julie Rogers-Marsh said the lone occupant of the car was ejected. He was transported to Saint John Regional Hospital and succumbed to his injuries Monday.

"Alcohol is not believed to be a factor," she said.

She did not release his name or other details.