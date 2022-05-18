3 students, driver on board school bus involved in fatal Route 11 collision

Three teenage students and a bus driver were on the school bus involved in a fatal collision on Route 11 between Charlo and Black Point this week, RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

Sgt. René Labbé said two people on the bus were taken to hospital and found to have no injuries.

The collision occurred shortly after noon Tuesday between Charlo and Black Point, and involved a school bus from the Anglophone North School District and a car.

The two passengers in the car died at the scene, RCMP said earlier.

At the time of the crash, the bus was heading to Bathurst and the vehicle was travelling to Campbellton.

No details about what might have caused the crash have been released, but the road surface was wet and the weather foggy at the time.

RCMP are awaiting a report from a traffic analyst who was on the scene until 10 p.m.