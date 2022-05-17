Two dead in collision between school bus, car on Highway 11
Not clear whether there were any students on bus at time of crash, RCMP say
Two people were killed in head-on collision between a school bus and a car on Highway 11 in northeastern New Brunswick on Tuesday, RCMP say.
The collision occurred shortly after noon between Charlo and Black Point, and involved a school bus from the Anglophone North School District and a car.
The two passengers in the car died at the scene of the collision, according to RCMP.
RCMP have not yet confirmed whether there were passengers on the school bus at the time.
Police and first responders remain on the scene of a collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle on Highway 11 between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Charlo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Charlo</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackPoint?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackPoint</a>. The two passengers in the car have died at the scene as a result of their injuries.—@RCMPNB
First responders were still on the scene of the accident Tuesday evening, with the road closed and traffic diverted through Route 134.
The road was expected to remain closed "for an extended period of time" while authorities conduct an investigation, RCMP said in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon.
No details about what might have caused the accident have been released, however, the road surface was wet and the weather was foggy at the time of the crash.
