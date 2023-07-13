Content
Driver killed as crash near Fredericton sends SUV into river, truck down embankment

A crash between an SUV and a dump truck in Douglas on Wednesday afternoon killed one of the drivers and sent both vehicles over an embankment toward the St. John River.

Both vehicles started leaking fuel into the river afer the crash Wednesday in Douglas

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
Fredericton firefighters were among those on the scene of a crash north of Fredericton on Route 105 that killed one driver and sent both vehicles down an embankment, where they leaked fuel into the St. John River. (CBC)

The SUV ended up in the river, but the truck stayed onshore. 

RCMP said the driver of the SUV died, and the driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital in Fredericton with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash north of Fredericton closed Route 105 for several hours and caused fuel from the vehicles to seep into the river.

David McKinley, the assistant deputy fire chief in Fredericton, said crews had to take care of the occupants of the vehicles and stabilize the vehicles before dealing with the fuel, which meant an hour's delay in getting fuel absorbent booms into the river.

"We had probably anywhere up to 50 feet or even more, I suppose ,of sheen in the water of the fuel … that was floating on top of the water," said McKinley.

"You could smell the fuel from the highway."

Both vehicles were leaking fuel, but McKinley said the dump truck had fuel in only one of its tanks, which was half full,  and the hydraulic system was intact, minimizing any contamination potential.

    With files from Hannah Rudderham

