1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Campbellton
One person has died after a head-on collision Sunday near Campbellton, N.B. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 11, according to the RCMP.
2 people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries
Two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The RCMP closed a portion of the highway. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Due to a collision, Highway 11 near Campbellton is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted.—@RCMPNB
With files from Melissa Friedman