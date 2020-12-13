Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Campbellton

One person has died after a head-on collision Sunday near Campbellton, N.B. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 11, according to the RCMP.

2 people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries

One person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision Sunday near Campbellton, N.B. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP closed a portion of the highway. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

With files from Melissa Friedman

