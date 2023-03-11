Content
New Brunswick

1 dead after crash in Northumberland County early Saturday

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 117 in Northumberland County early Saturday. According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a crash in Blind River Bridge at 2 a.m.

Crash happened on Route 117 in Black River Bridge

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 117 in Northumberland County early Saturday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a crash in Black River Bridge at 2 a.m.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The release says the vehicle is believed to have left the roadway after the driver lost control.

 

