Sexual harassment allegations prompt N.B. university to hire investigator

Crandall University in Moncton says it will retain an independent investigator to probe allegations that at least one employee sexually harassed students.

In a statement, the board of governors said it had voted in favour of hiring someone "to examine the claims" that students were recently the victims of sexual harassment at the Christian liberal arts university.

The statement came after an open letter was issued online, calling on Crandall to hire an investigator in light of allegations of sexual harassment being shared publicly on an Instagram account on March 28.

According to the open letter dated April 8, an Instagram account began sharing anonymous posts outlining "what appear to be firsthand student accounts of sexual harassment occurring on the Crandall University campus."

"These accounts outline, in significant detail, inappropriate, sexually driven conduct displayed on multiple occasions by at least one faculty member of Crandall University," says the letter.

Author of letter not identified

The letter also says that related complaints were made to Crandall's administrators last fall, however no concrete action was taken, and students were told their complaints had no merit.

No one is identified as the author of the letter, which is contained in an online web page.

The letter also invites current and former Crandall students to sign it, with their names appearing in a list at the bottom of the page. As of Monday, the names of 77 students and alumni could be seen listed as signatories to the letter.

Luke Sullivan, president of the Crandall Student Association, declined an interview request but did issue a statement.

He said the association is "deeply concerned about the allegations" of staff misconduct "from current students and alumni."

The statement goes on to describe the allegations as "very serious" and says the student association supports the

"undertaking of an independent investigation."

Letter calls harassment policy flawed

The letter also goes on to criticize Crandall University's harassment policy for provisions that include requiring complaints to be filed with administrators within one year of the incident happening.

"Among its many flaws, this policy does not allow for anonymous tips, encourages a 48-hour deadline to file a harassment complaint, and imposes a hard 1-year limit on filing a complaint," the letter says.

"Most egregiously, this policy requires victims to confront their alleged harassers in person and engage in a mediation process, a practice which is completely out of step with current trauma-informed best practice."

Crandall says it will investigate claims

Crandall says students who have shared stories of victimization on Instagram have been invited via their Instagram account to suggest an independent investigator.

Crandall says its board of governors anticipates an investigator will be appointed by Tuesday.

The university declined a request by CBC News for an interview with president Bruce Fawcett.

"We have been advised that it would be inappropriate for Crandall University to make any further public statement at this time given that we have initiated retaining a completely independent external investigator to look into this matter," said Crandall spokesperson Darrell Nevers, in an interview.

In a statement issued last week, the university said it's goal "is to ensure that Crandall University does all it can to protect students from any kind of harassment or inappropriate behaviour."