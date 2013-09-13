Person arrested after bringing a gun-like object to Crandall University
Codiac RCMP arrested a person who walked into Crandall University carrying an object that looked like a gun Saturday night.
Police say the object was a lighter that could be mistaken for a gun
Codiac RCMP arrested a person who entered Crandall University carrying an object that looked like a gun Saturday night.
Witnesses say the suspect was asking for a particular student upon entering the school.
RCMP believe the suspect was not a student at the school. They say no one was injured and the object the person was carrying was not a gun.
"It's kind of a gun-type lighter, but when you see it fast it does look like a real gun," said Sgt. Stéphane Paré-Lemire.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived around 8 p.m. The person was found half an hour later on Maple Street in Moncton and arrested.
