Codiac RCMP arrested a person who entered Crandall University carrying an object that looked like a gun Saturday night.

Witnesses say the suspect was asking for a particular student upon entering the school.

RCMP believe the suspect was not a student at the school. They say no one was injured and the object the person was carrying was not a gun.

"It's kind of a gun-type lighter, but when you see it fast it does look like a real gun," said Sgt. Stéphane Paré-Lemire.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived around 8 p.m. The person was found half an hour later on Maple Street in Moncton and arrested.