Crabbe Mountain named ski venue for 2023 Canada Winter Games

While Prince Edward Island will host the 2023 Canada Winter Games, some of the sports will be played in New Brunswick.

Crabbe Mountain, a ski hill 45 minutes north of Fredericton, has been named as the site of alpine ski, para alpine ski, and freestyle ski events for the games.

In a statement from Canada Games, organizers said the site was chosen after a selection process because of limited downhill skiing facilities on P.E.I.

""Our goal is to build an incredible experience for the athletes while showcasing our warm Maritime hospitality, and the team and venue at Crabbe Mountain will help us bring this vision to life," said Kyle Dudley, CEO of the 2023 Canada Games Host Society in a statement.

Crabbe Mountain general manager Jordan Cheney is excited to get the news.

"Certainly when we were offered the venue, it was exciting and also kind of nerve wracking in that we've got lots to do between now and 2023," said Cheney.

"But we're confident in being able to pull it off really well."

Two hosts?

This isn't the first time multi-sports events have had to hold some sports outside the host jurisdiction.

The 1956 Melbourne Summer Olympics had their equestrian events held in Stockholm because of quarantine laws.

The 1920 Antwerp Summer Olympics had some sailing events held in Amsterdam

The 2023 Canada Winter Games are expected to draw about 3,600 athletes and 100,000 spectators.

While most will be going to P.E.I., those heading to Crabbe can expect upgrades to accommodate them, Cheney said.

"Some improvements around the base, lodge area and ticket office focused mainly on a bit of additional space and accessibility," said Cheney.

"There will be some more stuff around event–specific on–hill things. For instance, some trail work for moguls course and aerials course and a bit of work towards our alpine racing course as well."

Cheney said the ski hill has tried to make itself a winter sports destination for the whole Maritimes and hopes the games will bring more attention.

"It'd be nice to be able to have a bit of legacy around training facility for years to come where we would host other race clubs from Atlantic Canada and surrounding provinces and states, once borders opened back up," said Cheney.

The winter games will be held from February 17 to March 4 in 2023.