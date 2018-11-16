Ski season starts early at Crabbe Mountain this year

The early arrival of snow isn't bad for everyone.

Crabbe Mountain, a ski lodge about 54 kilometres north of Fredericton, is opening its bunny hill a little less than a month before the start of the regular season.

Something Crabbe Mountain marketing director Stefanie Bouchard said this doesn't happen often, but Friday alone brought about 20 centimetres of snow.

Typically, there would be only a couple o centimetres on the ground in November.

"It's awesome news," she said. "I've been looking out the window and smiling every time I see more snow."

The bunny hill, which is usually for beginners, will be open with the rope two from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.. Lift tickets are are by donation to the Valley Food Bank — the local food back for Millville and Nackawic, the area where Crabbe Mountain is located.

Inside the lodge, people can enjoy new brews, wine and food.



"It's going to be nice to have all these people bring life to the hill early this year," said Bouchard.

The lodge is hoping to open all the slopes at least one week before the normal date of Dec. 15. Bouchard said the rest of the ski trials are not quite ready.

The two other ski lodges in the province — Poley Mountain and Sugarloaf Provincial Park — both told CBC News they would be open the first weekend of December.

- With files from Shift NB