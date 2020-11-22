Crabbe Mountain expands to make room for Canada Winter Games in 2023

Crabbe Mountain is expanding in preparation for the Canada Winter Games in 2023.

The ski hill, located about 54 kilometres northeast of Fredericton, has started a renovation project to expand its lodge and prepare for the upcoming winter event.

"It's a big milestone in the life of Crabbe Mountain," said Jordan Cheney, the general manager.

The ski hill is renovating and adding 15,000 square feet to its lodge at the bottom of the hill.

This will allow the ticket office, rental and repair shop to operate under one roof. Right now, those services are separate. While many avid skiers and snow boarders know their way around the bottom of the ski hill, Cheney said the different buildings can be confusing for new guests.

"It's creating a lot of buzz," he said. "We've long established ourselves as a Maritime ski destination already."

Becoming more accessible

The expansion will also improve accessibility for guests and staff.

Cheney said Crabbe Mountain offers accessible programs, instruction and equipment. But the building itself, isn't accessible for guests.

"We've been so lucky to have such patient users and staff," he said. "Where we lacked was our ability to have a nice space area facility and keep up with the demand."

The building will include an elevator that services all floors, a paved walkway, larger washrooms and added parking space.

The lodge's renovation project will start in October and is expected to be finished by fall, 2022.

Cheney said construction might be going on during the ski season, "but skier experience is our first priority."

Crabbe Mountain will be used as a site for alpine ski and para alpine ski at the Games (Source: tourismfredericton.ca)

Initially, the renovation project was expected to be completed in 2025.

"The Winter Games was the catalyst to get it done now," he said.

People started skiing at Crabbe in the late 1950s and the building's last renovation was in the 1980s.

Norm's Nightmare

While Prince Edward Island will be the official host of the 2023 Canada Winter Games, alpine ski, para alpine ski and freestyle ski events will be at Crabbe.

Construction is also underway at Norm's Nightmare, one of Crabbe's 34 runs.

The run is being widened, graded, and connected to a new mid-point crossover trail to Elgee's Bumps.

This will bring the ski run up to a Freestyle Canada standard for hosting national level moguls and dual moguls events.

Cheney said there will be test events happening throughout the winter in preparation for the Winter Games "to work the bugs out."

The 2023 Canada Winter Games are expected to draw about 3,600 athletes and 100,000 spectators.

The winter games will be held from February 17 to March 4 in 2023.