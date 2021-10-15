Looking for the perfect selfie? Springhill Road in Fredericton has got you covered

Tucked away near one of Fredericton's busiest streets, people are lining up their vehicles to get photos taken next to a cow pasture.

Driving along Prospect Street, most people are familiar with Springhill Road for the smell of its Wastewater Treatment Plant or the Tim Hortons drive-thru that has cars lined up onto the road.

The top of Springhill Road in Fredericton has become a hot spot for residents to take photos in summer and fall. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

But at the very top of Springhill Road, crowds of people are taking photos overlooking the valley and the St. John River.

"It's gorgeous," said Petrina McGuigan, while holding up her iPhone to get the perfect picture.

"Looking upriver with all the foliage on the different islands."

The area is particularly well-known for its sunrises, sunsets and fall foliage. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

The photo shoots might consist of a cow or two and some fencing, but residents say the pictures are worth it — especially in fall.

"I took a different route just to see the pretty leaves," McGuigan said, who was driving to her cottage outside the city.

A cow getting its photo taken while chewing on a fence at the top of Springhill Road in Fredericton. (Jessica McCafferty/Submitted)

There's no question, Fredericton is full of attractions containing an assortment of fall foliage.

But the site is still a hidden gem for many. Even some local photographers have never heard about the view at the top of Springhill Road.

A love for sunsets

Jessica McCafferty lived at the top of the hill for 15 years. There, she would snap photos of the scenery and go for walks every night to watch the sunset.

Allison Moir lives at the top of Springhill Road and said she has seen vehicles line up to take photos in the middle of a cow pasture for close to 10 years. (Allison Moir/Submitted)

She said there was always something beautiful to look at.

"I've always enjoyed watching the sunset and this hill has the perfect view," she said.

Some residents will take detours just to get a glimpse of the view at the top of Springhill Road. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Allison Moir lives at Harmony Community, a mini-home park along Springhill Road. Although the area is still within Fredericton limits, she said residents are always posing for a photo and getting "away from the noise."

"People are searching more and more for an escape," she said through Facebook Messenger.

'It speaks for itself'

For close to 10 years, she's observed dozens of vehicles parked along Springhill Road to get the perfect shot in summer and fall.

Moir takes her family for walks along Springhill Road and said many people visit the area to get away from all the noise from the city. (Allison Moir/Submitted)

"There's always people along that stretch looking for photo [opportunities] and a quiet place to sit and end their day," she said.

Some just park along the side of the road to enjoy a cup of coffee or to take a smoke break.

"If you've seen either a sunrise or sunset from up there, it speaks for itself," she said.