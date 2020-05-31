5 cases of COVID-19 connected to long-term care facility near Campbellton

Four residents and a staff member at a long-term care facility in northern New Brunswick have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health announced three new COVID-19 cases the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, at a news conference Sunday. All of the new cases are individuals in their 80s.

That brings the total cluster of cases in the Campbellton region to 12, the chief medical officer of health said.

The new cases include three individuals at a long-term care facility near the northern community. Another case, an individual in their 70s, who's also a resident at the care facility, tested positive for the virus yesterday.

That brings the total number of cases in the care facility to five. Three of the five cases from the facility are in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

An employee at The Manoir de la Vallée in the neighbouring community of Atholville tested positive for the virus earlier this week as well.

About 100 people, including 57 residents could have been exposed to the worker, who was contagious during three shifts at the facility.

All of the province's active cases are in the Campbellton region, also know as Zone 5.

"There is a possibility the virus could spread beyond that region because the virus has an incubation period of 14 days," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

All 12 cases are linked to a family doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and didn't self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick. The doctor, who has had contact with about 150 people since returning, has been suspended.

The government is urging people in the Campbellton area and those who travelled there in the last couple weeks to get tested.

"We have a two-week period ahead of us where we're going to be watching very very carefully what is happening in that region and also around the province because we know that people have left that region since the time that there have been transmission of COVID-19," Dr. Russell said.

Testing sites in Campbellton, Dalhousie

Testing sites are set up at the Memorial Civic Centre in Campbellton and the Dalhousie Inch Arran Ice Palace.

Sunday is the last day of mass testing. No appointment is required and testing is available for everyone regardless of whether they're showing symptoms.

Those who get a negative test result should monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. It takes up to 48 hours for test results to come back.

Until last week, New Brunswick had no active cases of the respiratory disease. All 120 people infected since the pandemic began in March had recovered.