N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Two new cases reported, Edmundston returns to yellow phase

The Edmundston region, Zone 4, will return to the yellow phase of recovery at midnight Tuesday night.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, made the announcement at an afternoon COVID-19 update in Fredericton.

The change loosens restrictions in the Edmundston region, which was rolled back to orange on Dec. 11, just days before Christmas, and brings the entire province into the yellow phase of recovery.

Under the less restrictive yellow phase rules, residents are no longer restricted to a one-household bubble and informal indoor gatherings of up to 20 people are permitted.

Public Health recommends that these 20 people be limited to the same circle of close family and friends, a list it refers to as "your steady 20."

Other Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed, including wearing a mask in all indoor public places. Recovery level rules are available online.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Premier Blaine Higgs are also speaking at the update.

Two new cases reported on Tuesday

There are two cases in New Brunswick, Dr. Jennifer Russell said Tuesday.

Both cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and include:

One person 20 to 29 years old, who is the contact of a previously confirmed case.

One person age 60 to 69, whose case is travel-related.

Both cases are self-isolating, and Russell noted "we are seeing an increase in travel-related cases."

Public exposure warnings for Air Canada flight

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8506: From Montreal to Fredericton, arriving at 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Anyone who travelled on this flight should self-monitor for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: