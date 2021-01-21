N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 32 new cases, outbreak declared at another Edmundston care home

There are 32 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and an outbreak has been declared at another Edmundston care home, Dr. Jennifer Russell said at a live-streamed COVID-19 update Thursday.

The update was the first since the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions — Zones 1, 2 and 3 — were rolled back to the red phase of recovery on Tuesday.

They joined the Edmundston region, which was already in the red phase. The three remaining zones are in orange.

The situation in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, remains "gravely concerning," Russell said. "There are now 112 cases in that area, the largest number of any zone in the province."

Russell said outbreaks have spread to workplaces and to long-term care homes in the region, including a new outbreak at the Résidences Hôtel-Dieu de Saint-Basile.

Premier Blaine Higgs was also scheduled to speak at the update.

The cases announced Thursday break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

five new cases

Saint John region, Zone 2:

three new cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

four new cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

18 new cases (six linked to Nadeau plant)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

two new cases

All of the individuals are self-isolating and the cause is under investigation.

Public exposure warnings

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flight:

Jan. 3 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Public Health has also issued the following potential COVID-19 exposure warnings:

Moncton region:

Goodlife Fitness Centre, 175 Ivan Rand Dr. E., on Jan. 13 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Moncton North After Hours Medical Clinic, 1633 Mountain Rd., on Jan. 14 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Jean Coutu Kim Levesque-Cote Pharmacy , 276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

, 276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parts for Trucks, 21 Powers Rd., Grand Falls, on Jan. 11, 12 and 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: