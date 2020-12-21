N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4 new cases, update on weekend vaccine clinic

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick on Monday.

There are three new cases in the Fredericton region, and one in the Edmundston region. They are as follows:

Fredericton region (Zone 3)

a person 20 to 29

two people in their 50s

Edmundston region (Zone 4)

an individual 20 to 29

The three cases in the Fredericton region are travel-related and the individuals are self-isolating. The person who tested positive in the Edmundston region was a contact with a known COVID case and was already self-isolating.

New Brunswick now has 578 confirmed cases and 48 active cases. There have been eight deaths, and there are currently three patients in hospital, one of them in intensive care.

As of Monday, 146,628 tests have been conducted, including 640 since the report on Sunday.

Update on Miramichi vaccine clinic

A total of 1,871 people received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on Saturday and Sunday

Those who received the vaccine were from priority groups identified in the province's vaccination plan.

The remaining vaccines will be administered to frontline health-care workers and workers in long-term-care homes in Miramichi.

There were three new cases reported in the Fredericton region and one in the Edmundston region on Monday. (CBC News)

Edmundston region remains in orange phase

The Edmundston region, Zone 4, remains at the orange level under the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

According to orange level rules, people in Zone 4 must stick to a one-household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: