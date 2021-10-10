New Brunswick Public Health reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

There are also two more deaths related to the virus, bringing the province's total to 74.

A person aged 70-79 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a person aged 80-89 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) have died.

"I encourage all New Brunswickers to keep these people's loved ones in their thoughts," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a media release.

"We must all follow the rules and stay within our single household this Thanksgiving weekend to slow the spread and prevent future tragedies from occurring."

There are 53 people hospitalized due to the virus with 22 in intensive care. None of the hospitalizations are under age 19.

Of those in hospital, 42 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated.

The number of active cases is 962.

Of the new cases, 45 are unvaccinated, eight are partially vaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated.

Sunday's update shows 81.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 90.6 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

All provincial government employees, staff in long-term care facilities and staff and volunteers in schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19.

According to CBC's vaccine tracker, 72.4 per cent of the total population of New Brunswick is fully vaccinated.

'Circuit breaker' restrictions and Thanksgiving weekend

New Brunswickers are spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend differently this year due to 'circuit breaker' restrictions imposed Friday.

They will last for at least 14 days in Zone 1, as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2, the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and Menneval in Zone 5.

In regions under the restrictions, gatherings in private homes or outside with members not from the same household are prohibited, and travel to or from regions is restricted except for essential reasons, which includes work, school and health appointments.

Health minister comments on restrictions

When asked about the new Thanskgiving restrictions on CBC's Rosemary Barton Live, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said it was a big disappointment for everyone.

"I take my memories back to a year ago when we first began the COVID reality back in March to April of last year ...we were able to get through that. We kept our numbers very low and our deaths very low, and so we really felt that we got through it great.

This is hard because we never expected to be here."

The move comes as cases and deaths remain high, with strained health centres that are cutting down on services to deal with an influx in COVID-19 patients.

When asked if she is fearful that cases will go up as a result of people not listening to mandatory orders this weekend, Shephard is hopeful that will not be the case.

"This isn't about punishing anyone," said Shephard. "This is about ensuring that we have a viable health care system that can respond when it needs to — to what you people need — and it is in jeopardy."

More information on the circuit breaker restrictions can be found on the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Peace officers have more powers this weekend

Peace offers are being given extended powers this long weekend to weed out Thanksgiving gatherings in violation of the province's revised mandatory order.

The order comes as the province sees new single-day highs in cases and deaths in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the revised order, peace officers can order a premise be vacated and can detain people under certain conditions.

Breakdown of new cases

Here is the breakdown of the new cases:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 19 cases:

five people 19 and under.

two people 20-29.

two people 30-39.

four people 40-49.

two people 50-59.

a person 60-69.

a person 70-79.

a person 80-89.

a person 90 and over.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 10 cases:

two people 19 and under.

two people 20-29.

two people 30-39.

two people 50-59.

two people 60-69.

Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and three are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 13 cases:

three people 19 and under.

a person 20-29.

a person 40-49.

three people 50-59.

three people 60-69.

a person 70-79.

a person 80-89.

Eleven cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 8 cases:

two people 19 and under.

a person 20-29.

a person 30-39.

four people 50-59.

Four cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, 19 cases:

four people 19 and under.

four people 20-29.

four people 30-39.

a person 40-49.

three people 50-59.

three people 60-69.

Fourteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five are under investigation.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, 2 cases:

a person 19 and under.

a person 40-49.

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, 2 cases:

a person 20-29

a person 60-69.

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

New public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Sunday:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Oct. 2 between 5 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. – Gusto Italian Bar & Grill (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

(130 Westmorland St., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. – Gusto Italian Bar & Grill (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

(130 Westmorland St., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. – Gusto Italian Bar & Grill (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

(130 Westmorland St., Moncton) Sept. 29 between 4:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Gusto Italian Bar & Grill (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

Fredericton Region, Zone 3:

Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Oct. 3 – West Jet Flight 3440 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 6:31 p.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 6:31 p.m. Sept. 27 – Air Canada Flight 8504 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 7:26 p.m

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past few weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4, October 5 and October 6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

between noon and 10 a.m. – (747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.– The Brick – (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

– (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Under Armour Factory House (78 Wyse St., Moncton)

(78 Wyse St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Tire Shack Brewing (190 John St., Moncton)

(190 John St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 11 a.m. and noon – Pür & Simple (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – George Dumont Hospital Emergency Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Cocagne Arena (19 Marina Rd., Cocagne)

(19 Marina Rd., Cocagne) Oct. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Kay Arena (99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton)

(99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James' Gate (Fox Creek Golf) (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Member's Lounge (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Rossano's Italian Grill (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton)

between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Country View Restaurant (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain)

between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain) Oct. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Cora's (1040 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(1040 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 23, 24, 29, and 30 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Bikini Village (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 29 to October 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Moncton Hospital, Emergency Department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

between 7 p.m. and midnight – (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Wendy Johnston Pottery and Art Effects Fine Craft Gallery (3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape)

(3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Ophthalmology Waiting Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Clinique Dr Sourire Orthodontists (211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe)

(211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

(30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche) Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Between Sept. 25 and 26 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3, between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – House of Chan (701 Millidge Ave., Saint John)

(701 Millidge Ave., Saint John) Sept. 30 and October 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – All Smiles Orthodontic Specialist (157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Sept. 29 between noon and 2 p.m. – Holy Redeemer Parish (316, Somerset St., Saint John)

(316, Somerset St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – QPLEX – (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis)

– (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dr. Demmings Office (Building A. Suite 205, Hilyard Place, 560 Main St., Saint John)

(Building A. Suite 205, Hilyard Place, 560 Main St., Saint John) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Centre Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 26 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Hospital, emergency department (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Sept. 25, between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – K's East Side Café (607 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3, between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 2 and 3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Ryan's Pharmacy (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) September 26, between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) September 26, between 10:30 a.m. and noon – (335 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fredericton Indoor Pool (79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton)

(79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton) Oct. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hilltop Restaurant (1034 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1034 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 29 between noon to 2 p.m. – The River Restaurant (558 Main St., Woodstock)

(558 Main St., Woodstock) Between Sept. 28 and 29 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

(185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Between Sept. 27 and 28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 27 and 28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Circle K (1095 Broadway St., Woodstock)

(1095 Broadway St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Corner Store (122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock)

(122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between noon and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 24, 25, and 26 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Unit 700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Unit 700, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 3, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

(226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 2, between 10 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(33 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 1, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between noon and 8 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 and 30 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Douce plénitude, Centre d'éveil et de soins holistiques (34 Bergeron Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(34 Bergeron Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 29 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 29 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Ultramar (224 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(224 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – La Moisson Public Library (206 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(206 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (205 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(205 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Simply for Life (221 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(221 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 26 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Eglise Assomption communion class (355 Chapel St., Grand Falls)

(355 Chapel St., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 26 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dépanneur du Coin Rioux (75 Davis Rd., Rivière-Verte)

(75 Davis Rd., Rivière-Verte) Sept. 26 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Church of St. George (226 Saint-Georges St., Grand Falls)

(226 Saint-Georges St., Grand Falls) Sept. 20, 24, and 27 between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston Campus (35 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Oct. 6 between 7:30pm and 10:30pm– Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience Store (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – (230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 and 30 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 28 and September 29, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant (168 Water St., Campbellton)

(168 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 27 and 28, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. – Island Lake Club (Balmoral Parish)

(Balmoral Parish) Sept. 27 and 28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 26 between 6:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Club d'Âge d'Or (287 Route 160, Allardville)

(287 Route 160, Allardville) Sept. 26 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Christ-Roi Catholic Church (4580 Route 134, Allardville)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2470 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 and 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – L.J. Patterson Sales and Service (752 Main St., Beresford)

(752 Main St., Beresford) Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.