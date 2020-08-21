No new covid-19 cases in New Brunswick

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Saturday.

New Brunswick's number of total active cases is four, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Two of the province's active cases are in the Moncton region. The other cases are in Saint John and Fredericton.

Public Health said the affected individuals are self-isolating.

Passengers on two Air Canada flights on Aug. 22 may have been exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the government said in a statement Thursday. The flights in question are:

Air Canada Flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Passengers aboard those flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and call 811.

The province conducted 264 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic to 63,522.

There have been 192 cases, 186 recoveries and two deaths in New Brunswick since the pandemic started in mid-March.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: