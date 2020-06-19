1 new case of COVID-19 in Campbellton region

Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, one day after the province announced it was moving into its next stage of recovery.

The new case is an individual in their 50s in the Campbellton region. The case is linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville.

There are 27 active cases in New Brunswick.

Two people are in hospital and one person is in intensive care.

New Brunswick has seen 164 confirmed cases across the province since the pandemic began in March. A false positive test was detected in a previously confirmed case, Public Health said in its news release Saturday.

Of the confirmed cases, 135 have recovered from the respiratory illness, including 14 from the Campbellton region.

Two residents at the Manoir de la Vallée long-term care home in Atholville, a community just outside Campbellton, have died.

As of Saturday, 40,255 tests have been conducted.

A person now only needs one symptom to be tested for COVID-19, Public Health said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

Loosened restrictions

The province loosened restrictions Friday. All regions except Campbellton have moved to the next stage of recovery.

Under the new phase:

Visits at long-term care homes are allowed. Only one visitor will be allowed at a time. The name of the visitor must be distributed before hand and visitors are required to wear a mask

Overnight camps are allowed to reopen

Residents who work outside the province don't need to self-isolate upon return, but should monitor for symptoms

Canadian residents can visit family in New Brunswick if they self-isolate for 14 days

Canadian residents who own property in New Brunswick are allowed in, so long as they self-isolate for 14 days

Organized sports are allowed to resume

There is no cap on the number of people gathering in controlled venues, but people must be able to physically distance themselves from others

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

