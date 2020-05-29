Resident at long-term care facility dies from COVID-19, province announces 3 new cases

Another resident at a long-term care facility near Campbellton, N.B., has died from complications related to COVID-19, Public Health announced Saturday.

The individual, a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, was in their 80s. The person is the second in New Brunswick to die from the virus.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of a death related to COVID-19 in our province," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release.

The news release does not confirm the identity of the person who died, but said the individual had been admitted to hospital.

Public Health also reported three new cases of the disease in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, on Saturday.

The three new cases include two health-care workers at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and an employee at Manoir de la Vallée.

Their ages of the three new cases are as follows:

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 50s

A cluster of cases in the Campbellton region surfaced in mid-May, after a doctor travelled to Quebec and did not self-isolate after returning home to the area.

There are 29 active cases in the province. Four people are hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, offered condolences to the family and friends of the second person to die from COVID-19 in the province. (Government of New Brunswick)

Many of the cases are linked to Manoir de la Vallée.

To date, 36,605 tests have been conducted. Of the 157 confirmed cases, 126 people have recovered from the virus.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: