Active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick drop to 3

Public Health is reporting one recovery from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in New Brunswick down to three.

Two active cases remain in the Moncton region and one active case remains in the Saint John area, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard. The individual who recovered is in Fredericton.

Passengers on two Air Canada flights on Aug. 22 may have been exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the government said in a statement Thursday. The flights in question are:

Air Canada Flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto.

Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Passengers aboard those flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and call 811.

To date there have been 192 total cases of COVID-19 across the province, 187 recoveries and two deaths.

The province conducted 355 tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests performed since the pandemic began in mid-March to 63,907.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: