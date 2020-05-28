No new cases of COVID-19, Public Health announces

Public Health announced and no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after the province's second death from the virus.

To date, 37,072 tests have been conducted, 157 cases have been confirmed and 129 people have recovered.

There are 26 active cases in New Brunswick, most of which are in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5.

Four people are in hospital and one person is in ICU.

Many of the active cases are connected to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

Two residents at the facility have died from COVID-19.

Public Health announced three new cases of the virus on Saturday, including two health-care workers at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and an employee at Manoir de la Vallée.

A cluster of cases in the Campbellton region surfaced in mid-May, after a doctor travelled to Quebec and did not self-isolate after returning home to the area.

Nine people connected to the outbreak in the Campbellton region have recovered.

Campbellton ER closed

Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency room is closed until further notice because of the spread of COVID-19 in the region, the Vitalité Health Network announced via a news release Saturday.

Visits to the hospital are also prohibited, and all non-emergency services are cancelled until further notice as well.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: