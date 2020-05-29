1 new case of COVID-19 linked to long-term care facility

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 15.

The new case is a person in their 90s linked to the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville.

The long-term care facility has experienced an outbreak of the virus after one of its workers had contact with the Campbellton doctor who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and did not self-isolate.

The news release from public health does not say if the 90-year-old is a resident of the facility.

Four people who tested positive for the virus are in hospital, but none of the active cases are in intensive care.

All of New Brunswick active cases are in the Campbellton region, or Zone 5.

To date, 33,716 tests have been conducted and 121 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Daniel Ouellette, a resident at Manoir de la Vallée, died earlier this week from COVID-19. He is the only person to die from the virus in New Brunswick so far.

All areas of New Brunswick except Campbellton are in the yellow phase of recovery, which involves slowly reopening businesses, restaurants, offices and recreational facilities.