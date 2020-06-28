No new cases of COVID-19, but still 6 active cases in Moncton region

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in New Brunswick on Sunday, according to the province.

Six active cases of the virus remain in the province, all involving temporary foreign workers in Moncton who immediately went into self-isolation upon arriving in New Brunswick.

Four of the cases involve people in their 30s. The other two cases are a person in their 40s and person in their 50s.

One of the workers, a person in either their 40s or 50s, may have been infected while travelling to New Brunswick on these flights:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25.

Air Canada Flight 1231 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24.

Anyone who was on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If a person develops symptoms, they should self isolate and call Tele-Care 811.

All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.

On Saturday, 223 tests were conducted for COVID-19. As of Sunday, a total of 54,854 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: