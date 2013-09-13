N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Virus confirmed at George Street Middle School in Fredericton

Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at George Street Middle School, forcing the Fredericton school to close.

In an email to parents, New Brunswick Public Health said all staff, students and their households have been asked to isolate until midnight Thursday to allow for contact tracing and testing.

The school is working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case.

Public Health confirmed a positive Covid-19 case at George Street Middle School. All staff, students and their households are asked to isolate until midnight, Thursday, April 29 to allow for contact tracing and testing. The school is closed. More here: <a href="https://t.co/HpfxiEcxxR">https://t.co/HpfxiEcxxR</a> —@ASD_West

"Testing will be mandatory for all students and school personnel in order for the isolation to be lifted. For those who choose to not be tested, the isolation period will be extended," said Kimberly Barker, regional medical officer of health.

Priestman Street School in Fredericton is also closed Tuesday for operational reasons.

"There has not been another case shared with us but the ripple effect of those in self-isolation has caused many staff absences for us," said David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, in an email.

"With Priestman, we have eight vacant teacher positions that we haven't been able to backfill. So, we say it is closed for operational reasons."

Eighteen Fredericton area school buses will not be operating Tuesday because of the two school closures.

122 active cases

Public Health has declared an outbreak at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus after six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, as of Monday, at Magee House, an apartment-style residence with 101 units for mature students, some of whom have children.

There are 122 active cases is in New Brunswick. Seven people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

The seven new cases of COVID-19 announced on Monday put the total number of active cases in the province at 122. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 1,858 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,700 recoveries and 35 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 284,253 tests have been conducted, including 919 tests on Sunday.

Previous possible public exposures

Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of possible public exposure in four regions. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Fredericton:

April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Moncton:

April 12 between 5:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – emergency department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – X-ray department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Saint John:

Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has closed for two weeks as a preventive measure, and St. Rose of Lima Church (part of Holy Spirit Parish) will also be closed for the next two weeks, until May 8-9.

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Edmundston region:

E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19, between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. .m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified travellers who may have been infected while on the following flights:

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m. April 15 - Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

– Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m.

– Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: