N.B. COVID-19 roundup: More vaccine booking options for 75-and-up group, 10 new cases
Rollout moves into Phase 2 priority group, new outbreak declared at care home in Edmundston
New Brunswickers age 75 and older can now schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a regional health authority clinic.
People in this age group, or a caregiver or family member calling on their behalf, can continue to book their appointment by contacting a pharmacy if they prefer.
But they now also have the option of booking an appointment to attend a clinic organized by Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.
"The regional health authority clinics have the capacity to take on additional appointments," Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a new release Thursday.
"We are providing this option to make sure everyone who is eligible has the opportunity to be vaccinated in a timely manner."
10 new cases in two zones
Public Health reported 10 new cases on Thursday, with nine of those cases in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.
The cases break down in this way:
Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:
- An individual 30-39, case is travel related
Edmundston region, Zone 4, nine cases:
- Three people 19 and under;
- Three people 40 to 49
- An individual 50 to 59
- Two people 60 to 69
Six of these cases are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case.
All 10 people are self-isolating.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,623. Since Wednesday, four people have recovered for a total of 1,451 recoveries.
There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 141.
Four patients are in hospital, including three in an intensive-care unit. A total of 258,067 tests have been conducted, including 1,750 since Wednesday's report.
In a news release Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell urged New Brunswickers to heed Public Health precautions throughout the Easter long weekend.
"I thank New Brunswickers, especially those who are living in communities that are in the red level, for their dedication and hard work as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our province," Russell said.
"No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, please show kindness and respect to others by keeping your contacts low, wearing a mask and staying at home away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19."
N.B. leads Atlantic provinces in case numbers
New Brunswick is still leading the Atlantic region in active COVID cases and daily case reports.
Here are the case numbers reported Thursday in all four provinces, heading into the Easter long weekend:
New Brunswick:
- 10 new cases, 141 active cases
Nova Scotia:
- 3 new cases, 24 active cases
Newfoundland and Labrador:
- 1 new case, 4 active cases
Prince Edward Island:
- 1 new case, 13 active cases
Outbreak at a special care home in Edmundston
Public Health has declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston, following a recent confirmed case of COVID-19.
Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility's care team, the department said Thursday.
Outbreak over at Manoir Belle Vue
The COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston in Zone 4.
On Jan. 19, an outbreak was declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were retested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.
In a news release Thursday, Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health, declared the outbreak officially over.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
