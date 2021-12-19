N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 108 new cases, no plan to ban travellers into province

New Brunswick reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,258.

The new cases are spread across all seven health regions but mostly concentrated in the Saint John region. There are 82 recoveries, Public Health said Sunday.

Interim COVID-19 measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant came into effect over the weekend.

The restrictions include limiting contacts to a steady group of 20, the reinstatement of physical distancing in public spaces indoors, and reduced capacity at venues like movie theatres, sporting arenas and casinos.

There were no new cases of Omicron reported in the province Sunday, leaving the number of Omicron cases at 30.

"Our case count is still primarily the Delta [variant)," Premier Blaine Higgs said in an interview with Rosemary Barton on Sunday. "It has been pretty consistently and stubbornly Delta [now for] several weeks."

The province also doesn't intend to prevent travellers from entering the province, Higgs said.

Forty-three people are in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of three. There are 13 in intensive care and seven requiring ventilators. Those numbers are unchanged from the last update.

Of those in hospital, 26 are over the age of 60.

"Six of the 43 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi," Public Health said in a release.

No one is in hospital is under the age of 19.

A total of 82.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID, unchanged from the last update, and 89.4 per cent have received their first dose, up from 89.3 per cent.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows 13.3 per cent of those eligible for a booster dose have received one, up from 12.8 per cent.

a.m.ong children aged five to 11 years old, 37.1 per cent have received their first dose of the vaccine, up from 35.5 per cent.

A full list of walk-in clinics is available online. No clinics are currently scheduled between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 because of the holidays.

People can also schedule an appointment at a regional health authority clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

Breakdown of new cases

The regional breakdown of the new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Sunday includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 23 cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 40 cases.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 24 cases.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — eight cases.

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — one case.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — one case.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 11 cases.

New Brunswick has recorded 10,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 9,146 recoveries.

A total of 592,211 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,190 since Saturday.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia declared 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, breaking another daily case count record this week. There is no new information about hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 46 new cases of the virus on Friday

Prince Edward Island reported province announced 13 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases will be updated on Monday.

Public exposures declared on Saturday

The province also shared new exposure sites on Sunday, with the highest number mentioned in the Fredericton area.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Dec.12, Between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. - Moncton Press Club (160 Assomption Blvd., Moncton)

(160 Assomption Blvd., Moncton) Dec. 17, Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. - Moncton Hospital, Emergency Room (135 MacBeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 MacBeath Ave., Moncton) Dec. 15, Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. - The Fisherman Restaurant (640 Main St., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Dec. 12, Between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. - Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Dec. 13, Between 3:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Canada Games Aquatic Centre (50 Union St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Dec. 10, Dec. 12, - Keswick Valley Arena (25 Route 617, Burtts Corner)

(25 Route 617, Burtts Corner) Dec. 12, Between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Exit 153 Restaurant (383 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

(383 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol) Dec. 10, Between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. - McConnell Hall - UNB (19 Bailey Dr., Fredericton)

(19 Bailey Dr., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Regent Mall – Food Court (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Dec. 9, Between noon and 1:30 p.m. - McConnell Hall - UNB (19 Bailey Dr., Fredericton)

(19 Bailey Dr., Fredericton) Dec. 14 - Sobey's (375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto)

(375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto) Dec. 13, Between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. - Jeff's Your Independent Grocer (220 Main St., Plaster Rock)

(220 Main St., Plaster Rock) Dec. 4 to December 10 - Jeff's Your Independent Grocer (220 Main St., Plaster Rock)

(220 Main St., Plaster Rock) Dec. 12, Between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. - Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Dec.12, Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Jean Coutu (177 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(177 Victoria St., Edmundston) Dec. 13, Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - NB Liquor (575 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(575 Victoria St., Edmundston) Dec. 13, Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - Supermarché IGA (Donat Thériault) (580 Victoria St., Edmundston

Bathurst region, Zone 6

December 14, Between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. - Shell Station du Parc (1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville)

(1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville) December 15, Between noon and 9 p.m. - Shell Station du Parc (1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville)

(1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville) December 16, Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - Shell Station du Parc (1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville)

(1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville) December 10 - IPC Investment Corporation - Michel Losier (613 Rivière-à-La-Truite St., Rivière-à-la-Truite)

(613 Rivière-à-La-Truite St., Rivière-à-la-Truite) December 13 to December 17 - IPC Investment Corporation - Michel Losier ( 613 Rivière-à-La-Truite St., Rivière-à-la-Truite)

( 613 Rivière-à-La-Truite St., Rivière-à-la-Truite) December 10, Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - Le Up'n Down Resto-Bar (3427 Principale St., Tracadie-Sheila)

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.