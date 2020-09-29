No new cases of COVID-19, 1 new recovery, in N.B.

For the fourth day in a row no new cases of COVID-19 were detected in New Brunswick, according to Public Health.

There has also been one recovery in the Moncton region, also known as Zone 1.

The recovery brings the total number of active cases in the province down to six.

One of those cases, which is attributed to the Fredericton region, is in Ontario where they are recovering.

There is also one case of a Quebec resident who works in Campbellton who is being counted in the Quebec numbers. Contact tracing is being done in New Brunswick.

There were 753 COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, bringing the total number of tests done to 76,108.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 in the province so far, with 192 recoveries and two deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: