No new cases of COVID-19 detected in province

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 detected in New Brunswick during the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

This will mark the third day in a row where no new cases were confirmed by Public Health.

New Brunswick has seven active cases of COVID-19; four in the Moncton region, one in the Fredericton region, one in the Miramichi region and one in the Bathurst region.

The case attributed to the Fredericton region is actually located in Ontario, where the individual was tested and is recovering.

There is also a Quebec resident who works in Campbellton who has tested positive, but that case is included in the Quebec numbers. Contact tracing is being done in New Brunswick.

There were 824 tests conducted on Sunday, bringing the total number conducted to 75,355.

So far there have been 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province with 191 recoveries and two deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: